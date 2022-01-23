learn 3 practical recipes to taste at home

Who doesn’t love good food, right? For this reason we can enjoy countless divine recipes. And the chocolate flavor is a indispensable ingredient for our taste buds. So, this Friday, January 21, take the opportunity to learn how to make a wonderful chocolate brownie, to serve over the weekend.

THE brownie is a recipe originating in America and similar to cake, however, in this case, it does not grow. It can accompany a coffee or even serve as a dessert. This will depend on how it is prepared. Therefore, the blog Truques Caseiros brought 2 different types of chocolate brownie, so that it can meet different tastes, be sure to check it out.

You might like: Sugar-free banana pudding in the pressure cooker: only 3 ingredients, quick and simple, check it out

Super easy chocolate brownie

If in the rush of everyday life you want to eat something different and easy, this recipe serves you very well, practical and with a lot of flavor. Then this brownie can be an excellent snack option for the afternoon, or even to serve with a dessert. Check out what it takes to make this recipe below.

6 tablespoons margarine (unsalted)

3/4 cup of chocolate

1/2 cup of powdered chocolate

1 and 1/2 cup all-purpose flour (no yeast)

2 cups of sugar

4 eggs

2 pinches of salt

1 spoon of vanilla essence

1 cube semisweet chocolate cubes

1/2 cup walnuts or cashews

With the ingredients in hand for the preparation, you will need the following steps: first, you must mix the eggs and sugar. Then just mix slowly with the other ingredients in the recipe. to bake, the oven must be warm, but at medium temperature.

Place the contents in the form on a parchment paper, and let it bake for 40 minutes.. The finished brownie has a moist texture and the top is well baked. Finally, it can be served hot or you can cut and freeze to eat at another time, just leave it in the microwave for about a minute.

Check it out below: Food preservation: know 5 foods that should never go in the fridge

white chocolate brownie

Ingredients:

200 g unsalted butter

4 eggs

200 g of white chocolate

2 cups of sugar

1 spoon of vanilla essence

1 and a half cups all-purpose flour (no yeast)

Chocolate chips (can be white or as you prefer)

To prepare:

The preparation begins by melting the chocolate and butter, set aside. Then, beat the eggs and sugar until creamy white. Then, add the chocolate and mix well. but don’t forget that this process needs to be fast so that the hot chocolate doesn’t cook the cream. Add the rest of the ingredients, leaving the flour for last.

Finally, throw the chocolate chips into the dough and bake, keep the baking sheet with parchment paper and ensure that the oven has been preheated to 220°. The minimum preparation time is 30 minutes, and it has a texture similar to a cone on top, however, the medium must be moist, so be careful not to burn it. Check out the step on “Paola Carossela” channel on how to make a wonderful chocolate brownie.

Read about: Failed eyebrows: learn homemade tricks to make them fuller