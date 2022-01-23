Learn how to hire the FGTS birthday loot through the Caixa Tem app

Did you know that it is possible to anticipate the birthday withdrawal through the app box has? Since its launch, this application has been a helping hand for Brazilians.

Today, it already has several functions that facilitate the procedures with Caixa Econômica Federal, preventing customers from having to go to the bank to pay slips, transfers to other accounts, purchases with QR Code, Pix, among other services.

In addition, beneficiaries of government programs are also greatly helped by this app. With this practicality in mind, learn below how to anticipate the FGTS birthday withdrawal through the Caixa app, as this is precisely one of the app’s functions.

FGTS birthday withdrawal

Using this type of withdrawal, you can withdraw part of the FGTS balance annually, in the month of your birthday. But to receive this money, the worker must opt ​​for the modality in the FGTS application.

In addition to the percentage of the FGTS balance, the worker can also withdraw an additional installment as indicated below:

Limit of balance ranges (in BRL) Aliquot Additional Installment (in BRL) up to 500 50.0% – From 500.01 to 1,000 40.0% 50 From 1,000.01 to 5,000 30.0% 150 From 5,000.01 to 10,000 20.0% 650 From 10,000.01 to 15,000.00 15.0% 1150 From 15,000.01 to 20,000 10.0% 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5.0% 2,900

When the worker opts for the birthday withdrawal, it will be necessary for him to inform the day and month of the birthday so that he can receive the amount.

Today, there are two possibilities for withdrawing the FGTS. Are they:

withdrawal withdrawal – is the current system, used when the employee is dismissed without just cause. In this modality, the worker has the right to fully withdraw the FGTS account, including the termination fine;

– is the current system, used when the employee is dismissed without just cause. In this modality, the worker has the right to fully withdraw the FGTS account, including the termination fine; birthday withdrawal – allowing the worker to withdraw part of the balance from the FGTS account, on an annual basis, in the month of his/her birthday. And if you are fired without just cause, you can still withdraw the amount related to the termination fine.

Check out the difference between them:

birthday withdrawal withdrawal withdrawal You are entitled to part of the Balance You are entitled to the full amount of the balance You can withdraw annually Only on Termination Take out termination fine Take out termination fine

It is also possible for the worker to request the reversal of the withdrawal method at any time, if he changes his mind.

FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal Anticipation

This option of anticipating the FGTS birthday withdrawal works like a low interest Caixa loan. Check the conditions:

Interest rate of 1.49% per month;

The minimum loan amount is R$500;

The credit date of the last withdrawal to be advanced cannot exceed the limit of 999 days, counting from the contracting of the loan;

The amount of each withdrawal to be advanced must be equal to or greater than BRL 300.

requirements: The worker must be over 18 years old or be emancipated; You must have a checking account (001) or savings account (013) at CAIXA (except Digital Social Savings and CAIXA Fácil Savings); You must opt ​​for the FGTS Anniversary Saque and authorize CAIXA to consult your FGTS information; You must have sufficient FGTS balance for anticipation, within the minimum amounts for hiring; You must have your CPF in good standing with the Federal Revenue; Be in compliance with CAIXA or use credit resources to settle the debt.

See the main advantages of making the advance of the FGTS birthday withdrawal

The worker has immediate access to the money, without waiting for the Anniversary Cash Out date;

Low interest rates;

You can advance up to 3 (three) annual installments of Saque Aniversário FGTS;

There is no monthly payment. In this way, the worker does not commit his monthly budget to the payment of installments;

The payment of the debt occurs with the value of your FGTS Anniversary Sack, on the date of the annual installment planned for the modality;

No need for credit analysis.

How to hire anticipation through the Caixa Tem app?

Through the App Caixa Tem:

Access the application with the CPF and password;

Click on the option “Borrowing Anniversary”, the application will present a simulation according to the balance of the day;

Then just click on Contract to proceed to finalize or on change simulation to contract new values;

After the simulation, read and accept the terms and conditions of the operation;

Enter the CAIXA Tem password to finalize the contract and that’s it!

When the amount is blocked by the FGTS, the contract will be confirmed and the contracted amount will be credited to the customer’s account on the next business day.