Learn how to make banoffee in an easy and fast way, check out the step by step

The recipe banoffee was among the most sought after recipes in recent days since the entry of Jade Picon at Big Brother Brazil. The reason for this? It was because the famous one wanted to eat the pie and even considered making it for the other confinement colleagues, however, in the house you didn’t have the ingredients. But we’ll teach you this Saturday, step by step on how to prepare it.

What is Banoffee?

THE banoffe is a pie of English origin that has a buttery base with fear of dulce de leche, banana and whipped cream. In addition, it can also be made with chocolate, ingredient that makes everything tastier.

Ingredients

400 g of good quality dulce de leche (choose one that is very firm)

10 bananas cut into slices

400 g cream (whipped cream, if you prefer)

1 package of crushed cornstarch biscuits (flour type, very thin)

200 g of cooking margarine

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon for sprinkling

Method of preparation

Take the crushed cornstarch biscuit and mix it with margarine. With your fingertips, knead until the dough is smooth. Soon after, forre a shape, with false bottom, and bake for 10 minutes in oven preheated to 180°C. Remove. Let the dough cool.

After these procedures, take the dulce de leche and place it on the already cold dough. Smooth it out to be flat. Cut the bananas into slices and place over the dulce de leche, distributing until it covers everything. Put the cream and smooth. With a sieve, spread the cinnamon over the entire pie. After all these steps, place the Banoffee in the fridge and leave for about 3 hours before unmolding.

