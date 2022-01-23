Leverage with Bitcoin goes wrong and investor tries to commit suicide

With the cryptocurrency market in decline, sad stories begin to appear around the world, with investors who gambled a lot and lost because they didn’t know how to react to the moment. In Turkey, an investor had a leveraged trade settled and ended up attempting suicide.

According to local news, a cryptocurrency investor who works as a anesthesiologisttried to commit suicide at the hospital where he worked after seeing that his negotiation went wrong.

His colleagues saved him after he self-medicated intravenously. The city’s Public Security Bureau said it was investigating the incident.

Leverage goes wrong, 16 thousand reais lost

The man who works as an anesthesia technician at the Hospital of Gynecology and Pediatrics of the Hospital for Training and Research in Sakarya, Turkey, tried a bitcoin leveraged trade and after losing all its value, he fell into depression.

Hospital staff who saw the situation intervened and saved the man’s life. After the first intervention in the emergency room, he was sent to the coexistence unit in the intensive care unit.

The man lost 40,000 Turkish Lira, just over 16,000 reais in a leveraged Bitcoin transaction, which dropped more than $8,000 in recent days and settled thousands of leveraged transactions.

With the fall of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the last 2 days, several altcoins have seen drops of up to 80%. According to data from CoinGlass, over $1.1 billion worth of leveraged positions were liquidated in just 24 hours.

Leveraged Trading – A Double Edged Sword

Leveraged cryptocurrency trading allows investors to make much more profit with little money. However, the reverse also happens when you enter a position, and things go wrong.

An unleveraged trader will lose less than 10% of their capital if the price of the invested cryptocurrency goes against them by 10%. A leveraged trader, however, will lose 100% of the leveraged amount if he has an open position.

When an investor uses leverage, a certain price increase in their asset will result in higher profits. The same logic applies when the asset decreases in price, which causes the investor to have more losses. Leverage is measured by multiples of exposure in relation to equity provided by the investor.

For example, if an investor has R$100 and wants to buy a cryptocurrency that costs R$100 each, he can buy 1 cryptocurrency without using leverage.

Alternatively, this investor can borrow R$900 to use as leverage, totaling R$1,000. The investor now has 10x leverage, allowing him to buy 10 cryptocurrencies instead of one.

If the price of the cryptocurrency increases to BRL 110, the investor would be left with BRL 1,100. After paying off the loan of BRL 900, he will keep BRL 200, of which BRL 100 is profit. Due to leverage, the investor saw a 100% return, although the cryptocurrency only appreciated by 10%.

However, if the price of the cryptocurrency drops to BRL 90, the investor would only have BRL 900. How the investment is the guarantee of the loan, the investment must be worth enough to repay the loan. In this scenario, the investor’s position is liquidated and all of his cryptocurrencies are sold to pay off the loan, leaving him with a loss of R$100, that is, 100% of the value he had.