Liesa president says Sambadrome will have technical trials in March and April

The president of the Independent League of Samba Schools (Liesa), Jorge Perlingeiro, assured that with the postponement of the samba school parades until the end of April, it will be possible to carry out technical rehearsals at the Sambadrome, since the work will have been completed.

“We have to redo the process with our suppliers. It’s three more months of anxiety. We will start technical rehearsal in March every week at Sapucaí”, guaranteed Perlingeiro, in an interview with TV Globo.

Mayor Eduardo Paes informed that the carnival holiday in February will be maintained. “We have an optimistic view (on Covid-19 cases). In early or mid-February we will have a drop in contamination (according to information from the secretary of health). We respect the largest popular cultural manifestation in Brazil”, said Eduardo Paes.

With the postponement of the parades, the calendar looked like this: 20 and 21 (Wednesday and Thursday) the Gold Series parade; 22nd and 23rd (Friday and Saturday) Special Group parades; 24 (Sunday) parade of junior schools; 26 (Tuesday) counting day and on the 30th (Saturday), champions parade.

The order of the parades and schedules are maintained and all tickets purchased will automatically be valid for the new dates. Liesa will also provide a direct channel to answer questions and advise on ticket purchases.

