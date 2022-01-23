Linn da Quebrada dares and suggests triple kiss with Slovenia and Laís TV News

The preparation for the first BBB 22 party (Globo) made the atmosphere warm for Linn da Quebrada. In a relaxed conversation with other sisters while getting ready for the event, the singer dared and suggested a triple kiss with Eslovênia Marques and Laís Caldas.

The bold conversation took place during the relay between the participants to take a shower. Excited, Slovenia and Laís began to speculate about who they would kiss at the party next to Natália Deodato and Jessilane Alves.

“Shall we kiss on the lips? We ourselves”, suggests Linn as she arrives at the circle and making the sisters laugh. Without saying anything, the actress even proposed to kiss Jessilane on the neck, who denied the request.

“The danger is the fire that comes from below and rises later”, explained Natalia after also refusing the bold proposal of her confinement colleague.

Who joined in the fun was Slovenia. The model and influencer approached Linn and said she accepted the kiss on the neck. Upon receiving the affection, the sister laughed and confessed to having felt a shiver in her body.

The brothers have already received the clothes that will be used at this Saturday’s party. The beginning of the event will take place during the screening of BBB 22 after the end of Um Lugar ao Sol.

