Little Lo talks about ‘new life’ after fame: ‘Mental health first’ – 01/22/2022

Influencer Lorrane Silva, Little Lo, who became famous for fun videos on TikTok, turned 26 yesterday and reflected on her sudden fame.

Graduated in Psychology, she said that, now, she prioritizes her mental health when remembering the anxiety attacks she had when she realized the rise on social networks, in 2020. “Everything has a price and so is fame”, she said, in an interview the magazine Who.

The isolation due to the pandemic motivated Little Lo to produce relaxed videos on the internet. In the interview, she mentioned that she is still learning to deal with the fact that she is a public figure, which prevents her, for example, from doing activities that were once commonplace.

I see this is something I chose to live with. I put my mental health first to make everything lighter.” Little Lo, influencer

“I had anxiety attacks because I was so scared [com a fama]. As much as we prepare for something, we are never fully prepared. I had to take medication for anxiety, but today I’m fine and learning more and more to deal with this new life,” he said.

Farofa da Gkay

Tiktoker was one of the highlights of Farofa da Gkay, at the end of last year. THE Who, Pequena Lo said that she always liked parties a lot and the comedian’s event was the opportunity for followers to see how she acts in clubs.

“I used to say that I used to ride a motorcycle, for example, and there I was able to show how I like to be in these environments. At the same time, I take representation and show that it is not a motorcycle or a crutch that will prevent me from having fun. , dance, drink and make friends.”

Representing people with disabilities is something that Little Lo also dreams of bringing to TV. “The idea of ​​having my television program is the most important and I will take it with me until it is realized. In addition to being my dream, it would be important for its representation. Along with my program, I would still carry several meanings”, he reflected.