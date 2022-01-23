Lotofácil 2428 has no winner and prize goes to R$ 4.2 million

This Friday, January 21, Caixa held the draw for the result of Lotofácil contest 2428 at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. See the result: 02-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-15-16-17-18-20-24-25.

Did you have a winner in Lotofácil contest 2428?

No bet hit the result of Lotofácil contest 2428 and the prize accumulated in R$ 4.2 million In the other bands, several tickets also managed to win:

15 hits – There was no hitter;

14 hits – 203 winning bets, BRL 1,662.04;

13 hits – 8805 winning bets, BRL 25.00;

12 hits – 116683 winning bets, BRL 10.00;

11 hits – 658965 winning bets, BRL 5.00;

next draw – Lotofácil contest 2429 will be drawn this Saturday, January 22, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time).

How‌ ‌play Lotofácil?‌ ‌

On the steering wheel, composed of 25 numbers, it is possible to score from 15 to 20. 15 numbers are drawn and who hit everyone, takes the maximum prize. However,‌ ‌also‌ ‌is‌ ‌possible‌ ‌win‌ ‌hitting‌ ‌11,‌ ‌12,‌ ‌13‌ ‌or‌ ‌14.‌ ‌ ‌

To‌ ‌do‌ ‌the‌ ‌game,‌ ‌a‌ ‌Choosing the numbers can be done by the system automatically or in a manual way. Although it is also possible to repeat the same bet on several competitions – mode known as stubborn. Therefore, the bettor can choose to compete with it by 3 ,‌ ‌6,‌ ‌12,‌ ‌18‌ ‌or‌ ‌24‌ ‌draws in a row.‌ ‌

Bets can be placed up to one hour before the prize pool, in the Loterias Caixa app or website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br). Lotofácil draws are held almost every day: Monday to Saturday, always at the same time at 8pm.

How much‌ ‌cost‌ ‌the‌ ‌Lotofácil game?‌ ‌

The smallest bet is the simple 15 figures, which leaves for R $ 2.50. However, as the player selects more figures – limited to 20 per game – the value also increases, and can exceed $ 38 thousand

15 numbers costs R$2.50;

16 numbers costs R$40.00;

17 numbers costs R$340.00;

18 numbers costs R$2,040.00;

19 numbers costs R$9,690.00;

20 numbers costs R$38,760.00;

What‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌value‌ ‌of‌ ‌prize?‌ ‌

The Lotofácil award varies according to the value collected, corresponding to 43.35% of the total gross. They are subtracted from this percentage, three fixed values ​​premiums and the remainder distributed in the other categories:

R$‌ ‌5 for‌ ‌the‌ ‌bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌11‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌right‌;‌ ‌

R$‌ ‌10 for‌ ‌the‌ ‌bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌12‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌certain;‌ ‌

R$‌ ‌25 for‌ ‌the‌ ‌bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌13‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌right;‌ ‌

13%‌ among‌ ‌the‌ ‌hit‌ ‌of‌ ‌14‌ ‌right numbers;‌

62% among‌ ‌the‌ ‌hit‌ ‌of‌ ‌15‌ ‌right numbers;‌ ‌

In addition, 10% are accumulated for final tenders, distributed only to the winners who hit the 15 numbers drawn. They are also collected 15% for this same range of winning special independence special contest, which happens all ‌year‌ ‌in‌ ‌month‌ ‌of‌ ‌September.‌

How‌ ‌works‌ ‌the‌ ‌Lotofácil pool?‌ ‌

In each Bolão it is possible to make a maximum of 10 strokes with 15, 16, 17 or 18 numbers, six for tugs with 19 numbers and one for 20 figures. However, to compete, the minimum value of the Bolão is $ 10.00 and each quota can not cost less than R $ 3.00 and can be done with:

Minimum‌ ‌of‌ ‌two‌ ‌and‌ ‌max‌ ‌of‌ ‌8‌ ‌odds‌ for‌ ‌bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌15‌ ‌numbers;‌ ‌

Minimum‌ of‌ ‌two‌ ‌and‌ ‌max‌ ‌of‌ ‌25‌ ‌ odds for‌ ‌bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌16‌ ‌numbers‌;‌ ‌

Minimum‌ of‌ ‌two‌ ‌and‌ ‌max‌ ‌of‌ ‌30‌ ‌ odds ‌for‌ ‌bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌17‌ ‌numbers;‌ ‌

Minimum‌ of‌ ‌two‌ ‌and‌ ‌max‌ ‌of‌ ‌35‌ ‌odds for‌ ‌bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌18‌ ‌numbers;‌ ‌

Minimum‌ ‌of‌ ‌two‌ ‌and‌ ‌max‌ ‌of‌ ‌70‌ ‌odds‌ for‌ ‌bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌19‌ ‌numbers;‌ ‌

Minimum‌ ‌of‌ ‌two ‌and‌ ‌max‌ ‌of‌ ‌100‌ ‌odds‌ for‌ ‌bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌20‌ ‌numbers;‌

To choose the numbers of the Bolão is necessary to fill in the wheel itself or request the choice by the system to the Lotterical Attendant. ‌ ‌of‌ ‌quota.‌ ‌

What‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌probability‌ ‌of‌ ‌win in Lotofácil?‌ ‌

If a govergoer wants to try luck playing with 15 numbers, the likelihood of winning is one by more than 3.2 million. But if the game has 20 numbers, this chance goes to one in 211.

15 numbers matched – the chance of winning is 1 in 3,268,760;

14 numbers matched – the chance of winning is 1 in 21,792;

13 numbers matched – the chance of winning is 1 in 692;

12 numbers matched – the chance of winning is 1 in 60;

11 numbers matched – the chance of winning is 1 in 11;

Where to receive the award?

It is possible to receive the Lotofácil prize at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. However, if the net premium exceeds BRL 1,332.78 (gross of BRL 1,903.98), payment will only be made at Caixa branches.

However, amounts equal to or above R$10,000 are paid two days after the ticket is presented at the Caixa branch. Online betting winnings can be transferred to Mercado Pago accounts.

You will also enjoy reading:

How to get the lottery prize

How to play the lottery online