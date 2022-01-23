Luana Piovani finds out that she didn’t receive a “treat” from Tadeu Schmidt and takes action

Luana Piovani not completely off topic BBB 2022 and a few hours ago he stole attention with a message to Thaddeus Schmidt, presenter of the Globo program. She charged for the kiss that the communicator didn’t send her during the live show.

The joke began after the actress denied the possibility of following the developments of the most watched house in the country on TV. Tadeu, who took the place of Tiago Leifert, provoked and pulled a “kiss Luna!“.

Through the Instagram Story, Luana Piovani reacted. “I forgot to ask you guys something… Did Tadeu kiss me yesterday? Or has he already forgotten me?”.

The former Globo contractor gained visibility among BBB 2022 fans because of Pedro Scooby, her ex-husband and a participant in the program. This time, Tadeu Schmidt remained silent, including on social media.

Pedro Scooby talks about Luana Piovani at BBB 2022

In conversation with some brothers, the surfer talked about his relationship with his ex-wife. “We are getting to an increasingly better place of partnership, because we have three children that we will have together for the rest of our lives, who we love more than anything in the world, it’s just a matter of adaptation”, said the famous.

Scooby pointed out some difficulties he faces in the relationship with his ex-partner. “I will never be the way she wants to be as the father of our children. And she will never be 100% perfect the way I imagined the mother of my children.”, scored.

However, he tore praise for Piovani. “I think she’s amazing. A very good mother, ‘big mother’, lioness with our children”, pointed.

Current of the heartthrob, Cíntia Dicker commented on the farewell. “It was a very strange feeling, a tightness in the chest, a lot of crying, of course. [risos]. We just held each other for a long time. I took him to the airport here in Lisbon and we said goodbye”, reported to Gshow.

