Luana Piovani points out excruciating pain after abortion and held back by sexual abuse

With her ex-husband confined to BBB 22, Luana Piovani opened her trunk of stories in an interview shown this Saturday (22) on a TV show in Portugal. The actress, who has three children from her relationship with surfer Pedro Scooby, said she had a miscarriage that left her extremely shaken. She also talked about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child and how she spent years stuck, unable to talk about the trauma.

“A woman comes with a burden when she is born, which is to bear and give birth. I have always had a vocation to be a mother, I like children. When I had a miscarriage, I felt incapable. And I feel very capable, I know that I’m very capable. But it’s an incapable that you don’t have control over and it’s a tearing pain, but it passes”, said the actress.

Presenter Daniel Oliveira questioned whether it took a while for this to pass. “About four years”, replied the Brazilian, who was saddened and got teary eyes when remembering the episode.

In the excerpt of the interview made available on the SIC website, Luana did not reveal when this happened. The Portuguese broadcaster refers to Luana in some reports as “queen of controversies”.

In another part of this interview, she commented on the trauma that has accompanied her since childhood. “I didn’t identify it as something that I should ask for help and tell my mother. I knew it wasn’t right, but since I wasn’t scared or hurt and I didn’t take it as an aggression, it stayed there. It happened two or three times”, recalled Luna.

She was only able to tell this story in an interview she gave to Xuxa. “I did ten years of therapy and then, I think eight years of psychoanalysis, and I never brought it up with them. , because they are completely stunned,” said the actress.

She remembers that she was eight or nine years old. “I decided… I tied it up and put it in a little package so high on my shelf so that it didn’t cause me sequels later”, added the artist. The actress also explained to the presenter that it was abuse, when you are touched, and not violated.