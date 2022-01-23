Luana Piovani reports sexual abuse in childhood: ‘I was 8 years old’





Before traveling on vacation to Brazil, Luana Piovani gave an interview to Portuguese TV, which aired this Saturday. In a conversation with presenter Daniel Oliveira, on the program “Alta definition”, on the SIC channel, Luana was… Luana. The actress showed her talent for phrases (“I’m humble, but I’m not modest”), spoke of her reputation for controversy (“Either people think I’m too much or people have too little content”) and insecurities. But the conversation also had room for emotion. When talking about the miscarriage she suffered at the age of 27, she gets teary-eyed.

“Women come with this burden since they were little, that they need to generate and give birth. I felt incapable when I had a miscarriage. It’s a tearing pain, but it passes. It took me about four years for that. I had this abortion when I was 27. when a woman goes through this, I stop everything I’m doing to support her”, said Luana, who currently lives in Portugal with the three children she had with surfer Pedro Scooby, from “BBB 22”.

Another dramatic moment of the interview was when Luana Piovani recalled the sexual abuse suffered in childhood. A trauma she hasn’t even revealed in years of therapy:

“I did ten years of therapy and eight years of psychoanalysis before I was discharged. I had never brought this issue up to them. Obviously I never told my father and mother, who are the most difficult people to talk about on a subject like this. It happened. once, two or three times. At the time, I thought there was something wrong, I suspected that it wasn’t right. It wasn’t something I thought I had to ask for help. It was our neighbor, I was about 8 years old at the time and I never came back to see that person.”

Luana Piovani also spoke of another childhood trauma, the separation of her parents when she was only 2 years old. Little contact with her biological father, she believes, caused the actress to develop insecurity in her relationships with men.