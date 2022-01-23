Luciano fights with Jessilane and Natália and thinks about giving up the game

posted on 01/22/2022 15:37



(credit: Globo/ Publicity)

Luciano was almost the first to be eliminated from the BBB22 without even knowing if it is on the wall that will be formed on Sunday (23/1). That’s because the dancer confessed to Jessilane and Natalia that he thought about pressing the quit button after arguing with them.

Luciano and Jessiline had argued before because she played a joke on him and the boy didn’t like it, being called by her arrogant. Even so, she asked him if he was hurt and he denied it. But later, he went to vent to Natalia and criticized Jessilane, who overheard the conversation. The time between the three closed and Luciano was very shaken.

After a while, they decided to talk to keep the peace inside the most guarded house in the country.

“When I played with you, I told you that I was talking about each one. I had already said that maybe a person I wouldn’t identify with would have been you. Sometimes, the way you talk, your attitudes , your way of thinking… I don’t think we would get along well in that sense.

That’s when Luciano confessed to Jessilane that he almost hit the quit button after their fight. The girl didn’t really like what she heard, but decided to encourage her brother.

“That button doesn’t exist for us, man. We fought too hard to be here. I don’t even see that button there. It doesn’t exist. Have you ever had the choice to give up ever in your life? Because for me it never was. And It’s not going to be an option here. If you’ve made it this far, you’re going to make it to the end. You’ll just have to hang on, understand? And if you want to talk to me later, you can say, ‘Jess, let’s talk?’ And I’ll try not to be cute.”

Luciano seemed calmer and the trio hugged each other before going their separate ways. It is worth remembering that Sunday has a wall formation and all three can be voted on.