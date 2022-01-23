Luciano scolds Rodrigo and Lucas after argument

After the discussion involving Paulo André and Pedro Scooby in the room of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Luciano Estevan called Rodrigo Mussi and Lucas Bissoli to talk in the kitchen, moments before the party started.

The youtuber did not like the lack of support when he told the brothers about the discussion with Natália and Jessilane about fame. “So, now you’re going to listen to me. If you haven’t seen it, don’t say it”, said Luciano when he recalled asking his colleagues about seeing the way the sisters treated him.

In the discussion in the room, Rodrigo and Lucas stated that the sisters did not yell at the dancer. “Never deny an ally”, asked Luciano, who continued his outburst: “I felt diminished, humiliated.”

“For Nat?” Lucas interrupted. “Yes, for Nat and Jessi,” said the dancer. “I forgave her, but the feeling is still there. She told me to shut up, basically. She said, ‘Stop! Let the boy talk,” he added.

Luciano confessed that he felt bad about a situation that happened in the jacuzzi at the house and that “the crowd was shooting me”, but Lucas disagreed: “We never shot you”.

The chat was interrupted with the production signal about the start of the ‘Open House’ party.