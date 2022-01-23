Ludmilla’s mother rebels and detonates Rodrigo from ‘BBB22’ | famous

Silvana Oliveira, mother of singer Ludmilla was disgusted with a video she saw from BBB22. This is because, in a conversation, Rodrigo Mussi stated that Brunna Gonçalves, a participant in the Cabin this year, she was “friends” with the singer, and in fact, the two are married. Using Instagram Stories, Silvana countered the commercial manager’s speech, who was given something to say for her inappropriate comments.

“But not discarding you, nor Brunna who is Ludmilla’s friend…”, he says at one point. In the video’s caption, Silvana wrote to her brother: “No my dear, Brunna is not Ludmilla’s friend, Ludmilla is Brunna’s wife, simple as that. If you don’t like it, fine, but you have to respect it.” Then she appeared on video to talk about it.

“People, like Rodrigo, who is a deconstructed person and cannot understand this? That Brunna is not Ludmilla’s friend, Brunna is Ludmilla’s wife. Difficult to speak? Hard for him to repeat that with me that? ‘Bruna wife of Ludmilla’. So difficult? Look, I’ll tell you, today I’m thinking seriously. It’s f**k, it’s bone”, said the singer’s mother.

Earlier, Silvana said she was outraged by various BBB22 things. “I am outraged by so many things. I’ll leave it to narrate later so you can understand me. There are some things that are happening that are not getting down to my gills. It’s an old people who don’t know what it is trans, who doesn’t know what racism is… For God’s sake, people! Wake up!”, she complained.

But irritation also occurred within the program. Rodrigo made a joke, saying that he would “take care” of Brunna for Ludmilla and the dancer did not like it at all. Without patience, the sister gave a “come there” in Mussi. “I don’t need care, I know how to take care of myself”, fired, cutting the subject.

Rodrigo uses transphobic speech at BBB22

Causing controversy, Rodrigo used the word “traveco” when talking about a transvestite. But after that situation, he said he was sorry. “I’m trying to sleep, but I’m remembering the tranny dick”, commented during the dawn of Friday (21) when remembering a story that Eliezer told. And of course, he was heavily criticized on social media. “Traveco, no”, Viny said, drawing attention. “Yeah, that wasn’t a nice thing for you to say anymore,” replied the rapper. “Transvestite? Sorry, sorry, I didn’t know. I apologized”, replied Rodrigo.

After what he said, he went outside and chatted with some colleagues. “What I have to say: relax, at the time you recognized your mistake”, said Vinicius. “But it’s bad to have the feeling of having offended someone. In my bubble, people talk like that. I thought that traveco and travesti were the same thing”, commented the commercial manager.

After the controversy, Rodrigo’s advice apologized. “Rodrigo had a wrong and unfortunate speech this morning, when he used an offensive and pejorative term. We apologize for Rodrigo’s speech and remind you that this expression is extremely wrong and should never be used to refer to any trans or transvestite person. Rodrigo was reprimanded by his colleagues and acknowledged the mistake, apologized and said he would recant with Linn. We hope he can learn from it and evolve as a human being.” completed.

