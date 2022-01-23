the commercial manager Rodrigo Mussi can’t come to terms with topics related to other people’s sexuality on Big Brother Brasil 22. This Saturday afternoon (22), the brother commented that the dancer Brunna Gonçalves would be “friend” of the singer ludmilla, which provoked the ire of the artist’s mother on social networks.

Rodrigo Mussi.

Photograph; Reproduction.

Silvana Oliveira used Instagram Stories to criticize the participant, whom she criticized for calling herself “a deconstructed person” who “cannot understand this”.

Rodrigo’s statement took place in dialogue with another participant, whom he said he did not rule out for a relationship within the house, as well as Brunna, “who is a friend of Ludmilla”.

Silvana soon countered, on the social network. “No, my dear, Brunna is not Ludmilla’s friend, Ludmilla is Brunna’s wife, simple as that. If you don’t like it, that’s fine, but you need to respect it,” the woman said through captions placed on the original video.

“People, like Rodrigo, who is a deconstructed people, can’t understand this? That Brunna is not Ludmilla’s ‘friend’, Brunna is Ludmilla’s wife. Difficult to speak? Hard for him to repeat that to me? ‘Brunna wife of Ludmilla’. So difficult? Look, I’ll tell you, today I’m seriously thinking… It’s bone”, reported the singer’s mother.

