Maíra Cardi gets emotional when talking about her daughter in the ICU and about Arthur Aguiar at BBB 22: ‘Challenging’ | BBB22

the actor’s wife, Maira Cardiwho participated in the BBB9told the #RedeBBB that the victory came at a very important time for the family. That’s because in the last week the couple’s daughter, Sophia, 3, had health problems and was hospitalized. But the little one is already home!
“These last two days have been very difficult for me. Sophia had a respiratory arrest. I spent in the ICU with her. It was very tense, only those who are mothers know”, says Maira. She also explained her daughter’s health problem: “Her throat closes, her larynx closes, and she can’t breathe. So we went to the hospital, they did adrenaline so she could breathe and now she’s on treatment, that’s why she had to stay in the ICU for observation. Breathing problem is serious”
Maíra Cardi, wife of Arthur Aguiar, from ‘BBB22’, talks about her daughter in the ICU – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The digital influencer reveals, moved, that she is very happy with the first victory of the carioca and with the transformation of the actor.
“The only purpose he joined Big Brother was so that he could live, surrender, make Brazil able to watch him, judge him. To have another opportunity to show who he is.”
“Arthur has been changing more and more every day, I’ve been watching his transformation. For our family it’s been amazing, but it’s been very challenging. Mainly with what happened to my daughter”, says Maira.
Accompanying her daughter in the hospital, Maira says that she is not able to see BBB 22 all the time, but that she is being informed in real time about everything that happens to Arthur in the house by her team.
“It was very important to have him there, to know that he is succeeding. I’m very happy, my team is sending me everything. I couldn’t watch it and then they sent me reports and prints. Knowing that everyone is believing, throwing that positive energy. I’m sure it will be beautiful. It is already being beautiful”, he opines.
