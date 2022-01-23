Man hiding in plane’s landing gear is found alive after 11 hours of travel

A case drew attention this Sunday and surprised authorities, when a man was found alive hiding in the landing gear of a cargo plane. The case took place at Amsterdam airport in the Netherlands. The information is from O Globo.

The flight in question traveled from South Africa to Amsterdam for around 11 hours. What impressed everyone was the fact that he survived this period of travel in the compartment where the plane’s wheels are, as the air becomes thin and the temperature drops quickly in that area. According to the authorities, at an altitude of 10 kilometers the temperature at -50 degrees. That is, it causes a person to lose consciousness and suffer hypothermia.

“Sometimes we find bodies that still have ice on them, it’s so cold,” a police officer told Dutch news portal Gelderlander, referring to other illegal immigrants who have already been found on the landing gear. According to the portal, in the last five years, six others were found in the aircraft compartment in the Netherlands – five were dead.

According to police, the man is doing well, considering the circumstances in which he was found, and was taken to a hospital. The case is investigated.

