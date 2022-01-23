Manchester City draw and end 100% series, but remain unbeaten

Manchester City drew 1-1 with Southampton at Saint Mary’s Stadium this afternoon (22), for the 23rd round of the Premier League. The goals were scored by Walker-Peters and Laporte. The away draw ended the streak of 12 consecutive victories by Guardiola’s team in the competition.

With the result, the Citizens remain isolated at the top of the Premier League, with 57 points. However, with two games less than the Manchester team, Liverpool can shorten the distance from vice to leader from 12 to six points. The Saints, in turn, are in 12th place, with 25.

The two teams only return to the field at the beginning of February, after the matches of the selections in Data Fifa. On the 5th, City receive Fulham, and Southampton play once again at home, against Coventry City.

Southampton start better and open the scoring

The first minutes of the duel were of superiority for the Saints, who opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Walker-Peters advanced on the right, scored with Redmond, received in the area and kicked with a trivela to beat Ederson.

City tried to advance, but the Saints hit the net again – this time, however, it didn’t work. At 23, Oriol Romeu launched Broja, who came out in front of Ederson and sent it to the goal. The linesman marked the offside of the Albanian striker.

City reacts and puts pressure on visitors

City’s reaction was slow to happen, but it came with three great opportunities in 11 minutes. First, in the 27th minute, De Bruyne arranged for Cancelo to take a risk from the edge of the area, but the ball went wide. At 34′, Bernardo Silva made a good move with Sterling, went through the marking and hit placed, passing to the right side of the goalkeeper. Four minutes later, after a cross by Foden, Sterling completed first and Forster made a great save, helping the Saints secure the partial victory in the first half.

Second half starts electrifying

The final stage got off to a much busier start than the entire first half. In the first minute, Ward-Prowse took a precise corner, Bednarek headed in and Ederson saved. In the next move, Rodri was triggered at the entrance of the area and kicked with the first shot, but Forster made a good intervention.

At eight, Broja received on the counterattack, with space, and tried the kick, but Laporte blocked in the ‘H hour’. Then, in a corner, Ward-Prowse crossed again with danger, the ball deflected in the defense and Broja headed the post. On the rebound, Bednarek appeared free but isolated. At 12, Foden received a great ball from Bernardo Silva and kicked with the first shot, but Forster saved one more time.

Citizens insist and tie high

Saints retreated and Guardiola’s men continued in the attack, taking danger with Rodri, in the 14th, and Cancelo, in the 16th. alone, complete with a header and beat Forster. The Citizens were in danger again in the following minutes, with a shot by the Belgian on the post and a header by Gabriel Jesus, who stopped in another intervention by Forster.

End of the sequence of 100% utilization

City came to the confrontation at Saint Mary’s Stadium with 12 wins in the last 12 games for the Premier League. The unbeaten streak of more than two months allowed the Manchester team to open more than ten points of advantage to Liverpool and Chelsea, second and third placed. The draw ended the sequence of 100% success, but the Manchester team remains undefeated in the championship.

Forster closes the goal

If City struggled to score away from home, much of Southampton’s merit was in the hands – and feet – of goalkeeper Ben Forster. The Saints archer made five good interventions, two of which were saves. In the first half, he grew on top of Sterling, who was in front of the goal and wasted a great chance of an equalizer. In the second, Gabriel Jesus was triggered in the area and headed on the ground, but did not surprise Forster, who defended with his left foot. The 22-year-old Ghanaian defender Salisu was also one of the Saints’ highlights in Saturday’s draw.