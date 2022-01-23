Marcos Mion comments on the entry of BBB 22 participants and web reacts; check the comments | cauldron

Marcos Mion and BBB 22, on the same screen, is the perfect mix for lots of laughs! In the frame ‘This a Globo Mostra’, the presenter of cauldron showed the entrance of the participants of this edition and, of course, made many amusing comments.
Check out Mion’s unmissable shots in the video below! 👇
In ‘This a Globo Mostra’, Mion analyzes the entry of participants in ‘BBB22’
“For the Camarote, there’s a booklet, it’s true, Boninho sends a booklet about the celebrity’s entry into the BBB. Do you doubt it? I’ll prove it to you, write it down, it’s: Shock, Happiness and Catchphrase.”, says Mion.
And the web, obviously, freaked out and asked for more! 🤪
Mion comments on the presentation of the painting, in his Caldeirão — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
We are already looking forward to the next one, Mionzera!