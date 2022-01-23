Maria corrects Pedro Scooby for racist term

During a chat in the Lollipop room of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Pedro Scooby used the word “denigrate” and was corrected by Maria as the term is considered racist. Rodrigo Mussi, who was following the conversation, did not understand and the singer explained why.

“Not denigrating, defaming,” corrected Maria. “Han?”, questioned Scooby, not understanding the singer. “Denigrating is a racist word,” he explained. “Oh yeah? Did I tell you?”, asked the surfer. “You said ‘denigrating. Don’t denigrate someone’s image'”, observed the sister.

Peter apologized and then used the word “defame.” “Yeah, we don’t talk anymore. I must have said it on impulse, but I already knew I couldn’t”, commented the brother. “Easy,” said Maria.

Rodrigo, who was following the conversation, said he always used the word “denigrate”. “I say.. Wow, I didn’t know that at all..”, he revealed. “Yeah, there are several [palavras], huh? Not one”, observed Pedro. He then continued the subject, citing the example of ‘white envy’.

Maria asked for the original subject to follow, because she didn’t want to be “the militant boring”. The two brothers denied and Rodrigo questions the reason for being a racist term. “Turning black. Why is this bad?”, explains the sister.