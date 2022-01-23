Maria praises Pedro Scooby’s noble attitude and makes a personal confession

A few days ago, Maria received sincere advice from Pedro Scooby about self-esteem and became thoughtful about it. Some time later, the sister explained to Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada that this conversation had an impact on her and made her change her attitude in the BBB 2022.

The actress, laughing, confessed that Scooby touched – in a positive and well-intentioned way – at her most delicate point: “This one destroyed me, see? He put his finger on my wound and turned”.

Afterwards, Maria contextualized the conversation with the surfer and briefly recalled what she talked to him about:

“We were here for the biggest chat, then I was telling my life story. There was a certain time when Scooby just arrived and said: ‘You like to be diminished’. I said: ‘Calm down, my psychologist went on vacation in December. I’ve only been in therapy for a few months. Calm down, I’m not ready yet’”.

The famous mentioned that Douglas Silva, Naiara Azevedo, Tiago Abravanel and Paulo André Camilo were at that time, which resulted in an internal transformation: “They entered my mind. The next day, I woke up with a completely different attitude, which I don’t even have outside.”.

The “Super test” of the leader and the angel took place on Friday afternoon (21), in the most guarded house in Brazil. The race, which required a lot of physical resistance and quick thinking, was won by Douglas Silva and Rodrigo Mussi. But another participant couldn’t take the pressure and felt sick: Maria.

After announcing the winners of the competition, the presenter of the program, Tadeu Schmidt, asked everyone to return to the house and warned that only the sister from the Cabin would stay, because the dummies would help her. In the cameras it is possible to see the moment that the confined leaves supported by the helpers.

Soon after, Maria returned alone to the program’s headquarters and receives help from Rodrigo and Lucas, who bring the girl salt. Sitting down, she explained what had happened. “My blood pressure is already low; now I’m going to put my legs up“, he said.

