Marília Mendonça’s brother apologizes to Naiara Azevedo: ‘I recognize that I was tough’

João Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, used his social networks last Friday (21) to apologize to the singer Naiara Azevedo.

a few days ago, John has had a disagreement with the participant of BBB 22, who would release a song with marilia during his participation in the reality show.

After the family of the eternal queen of suffering authorized the release of the original version of the song 50%, João went public to apologize. “The teams at Naiara Azevedo came to us and understood our position against the release of a recording made after the death of marilia. A totally different video from what the marilia had done in life, with an appealing tone of sadness and suffering”, began the singer.

“My sister always brought joy and happiness wherever she went, this is the image we want to defend. We were never against the release of the video made in life by marilia with the naiara, that was her will and it will be respected”, he continued.

“I apologize for the untimely way in which I acted, harshly criticizing the artist naiara“, he said. “When my mother found out about the video they wanted to release, she was very sad and seeing her like that made me lose my mind and act impulsively. Today, with a cool head, I recognize that I was harsh with my words and for not being committed to the mistake, I apologize to naiara and your entire team. It’s the last time I talk about it.” João Gustavo.

