Mauro Cezar: Knife episode should end the aberration of the single crowd – 01/23/2022

On June 29, 2016, I accepted the invitation to participate in a public hearing at the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo. The topic under discussion was single fans, a plague that was already punishing football matches in the state.

I gave a detailed presentation showing unsuccessful experiences in this direction made in First World countries and our neighbors. I also showed that fights in stadiums had already become rare in Brazil.

No one offered a convincing enough counterpoint. Much less with the amount of facts and statistics I presented. The other invited press comrades, Luís Augusto Simon, from the Menon’s blog (UOL); and Rodrigo Vessoni (website My Timon).

Important image about the episode in Copinha: This video posted on TikTok, recorded by someone behind the goal (probably behind the advertising board), shows the knife coming from the stands, from above, it was not with the duo that invaded. pic.twitter.com/ZGpymYuZhv — Vessoni (@Vessoni) January 23, 2022

Omitted, major clubs in São Paulo did not send representatives. There were deputies, such as Fernando Capez, and the promoter of justice, author of the measure that imposed a single crowd in the classics in São Paulo, Paulo Castilho. Paulista Football Federation and CBF were also represented.

The public hearing was also attended by the Military Police and Colonel Marcos Cabral Marinho de Moura, then director of security and prevention of the Paulista Federation. The Public Security Commission of the OAB SP and the civil police (State Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons) were also there.

I showed that even in countries like Holland, with a high standard of living and a population that speaks at least two languages, there is confrontation between fans. Duels between such groups occur all over the world and fighting them, avoiding them is the task of public security. That’s what they do there.

It is up to the police and other authorities to protect the citizen, something that the single crowd does not do. So much so that on the night of the knife thrown on the lawn of Barueri, Palmeiras and São Paulo faced each other across the metropolitan region of São Paulo. It is obvious that only allowing tricolors in the stadium would not prevent this.

When society bows to a minority and someone opts for the single crowd, not only is the right of everyone to attend their football team’s game. She bows to a minority. Admit your inability. It’s the one with the sofa ripped from the living room.

When someone throws a melee weapon on the field of play, the lack of security provided by whoever should offer it is evident. The magazines were obviously ineffective. And fans of the two teams did not fail to face each other there. Imagine who is passing by the street and is faced with such confusion (video above).

Punishment to the CNPJs of the organized supporters is proven to solve nothing, like the infamous single supporters. Penalizing the CPF is the way to go, without hurting the fans’ party who just want to support their team. Release the flags, the party, the visiting crowd. How long will they unconditionally associate the act of cheering with violence?

Almost seven years later, I once again suggest, ask, cry out: stop punishing football, apply the law to those who do not respect it, to those who commit crimes. Like throwing a knife on a football field.

