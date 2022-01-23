Mayra Cardi comments on the participation of Arthur Aguiar

After losing Arthur Aguiar’s entry on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) due to her daughter being hospitalized, Mayra Cardi spoke about her husband’s participation in the reality show. The actor won the immunity test with Douglas Silva on Thursday.

The digital influencer reveals, in an interview with “Rede BBB”, that she is very happy with the first victory of the carioca. “The only purpose he joined Big Brother was so he could live, give himself up, make sure that Brazil could watch him, judge him. Have another opportunity to show who he is.”

The former participant of “BBB 9” also spoke about the difficulties she faced with her daughter, Sophia, in this period when her father is absent. “These last two days were very difficult for me. Sophia had a respiratory arrest. I was in the ICU with her. It was very tense, only a mother knows”.

“Her throat closes, her larynx closes and she can’t breathe. So we went to the hospital, they did adrenaline so she could breathe and now she’s undergoing treatment, that’s why she had to stay in the ICU for observation. Breathing problems are Really”