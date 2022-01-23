Mercedes fired after being part of the plan

the right arm of Santiago (José de Abreu) will show that he is not that reliable.
In the next chapters of the novel a place in the sun, mercedes (Angela Figueiredo) participates in a setup with Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) but ends up getting worse.
The housekeeper of the Assunção mansion ends up listening Barbarian (Alinne Moraes) and decides to help the villain in a sordid plan to separate her boss, Santiago (José de Abreu) from Erica (Fernanda de Freitas).
Without thinking about the consequences, Mercedes steals the young woman’s tablet and gives it to the spoiled woman. And now with the help of Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira), Bárbara hires a hacker and creates a fake profile of Érica on a dating site.
Soon after, Sonsa uses her sister Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão) to show Santiago the “fence jump” of the mother of luan (Michael Schmid). Very disappointed, the businessman goes to get satisfaction with his girlfriend and the worst happens.
Mercedes loses her job
Totally scared by the accusation, Erica packs her bags and leaves the mansion immediately. Soon after, Barbara celebrates the victory, but it’s only for a short time.
After all, she will be exposed, and who is responsible for that is Cecilia (Fernanda Marques), who pays back for being the victim of gossip among family members.
The young woman exposes her aunt’s plan in front of everyone and says that she learned everything from Nicole (Ana Baird). With his nerves on edge, Santiago humiliates his daughter. And without wasting any more time, he runs after Erica to put an end to the misunderstanding.
In addition to asking Erica to marry him, he still gets his sister-in-law a job. Upon discovering that Mercedes participated in the setup, Santiago runs away and fires the housekeeper without a second thought.
And for his place he hires Stephany (Renata Gaspar), who gets a job and still gets rid of her jealous husband’s aggression.