Merkel’s rival Friedrich Merz is elected new president of the German Conservatives

German Conservatives on Saturday elected Angela Merkel’s longtime rival Friedrich Merz by a large majority as their new president, tasked with righting a party in crisis since its legislative defeat.

The nearly 980 delegates of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), gathered at the congress by videoconference due to the covid pandemic, voted in favor of the 66-year-old deputy, the only candidate and already appointed in December as the favorite by party members.

Friedrich Merz, who had twice unsuccessfully attempted this post in recent years, said he was “deeply moved” by this plebiscite.

Returning to a traditional conservative line, after Angela Merkel’s years of centrism, he will have to relaunch a formation in deep crisis since its resounding failure in the September 26 legislative elections, in which it registered the worst result in its history.

That poor performance prompted outgoing leader and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet to get his term back on the line.





This Saturday, Merz called on the party to close ranks. “We have to be a strong opposition. We want to win the elections in the Länder”, he said, referring to the various regional elections planned for this year in the country.