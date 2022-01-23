Meta and Snap are sued for 11-year-old’s suicide

The companies Meta and Snap are being sued by Tammy Rodriguez, mother of 11-year-old Selena Rodriguez. The woman claimed in the lawsuit that her daughter was addicted to Instagram and Snapchat platforms and they are to blame for the teenager’s suicide. The case took place in San Francisco, California (USA). The information is from the Bloomberg portal.











Illustrative image





Tammy claimed in the lawsuit that, before her daughter committed suicide, she took the teenager to a therapist and he said “I’ve never seen a patient as addicted to social media as Selena.”

The lawyer representing Tammy reported in the lawsuit that Instagram and Snapchat platforms are harmful to teenagers by exposing content in “excessive and dangerous ways”.

The mother alleged that the two social networks committed negligence and violated California consumer protection laws.

After being notified of the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Snap, which owns the Snapchat app, said the company regrets Selena’s death. She added that she works “in collaboration with numerous mental health organizations to provide tools and resources in the app to keep the community safe.”

When questioned, the company Meta, owner of the Instagram application, preferred not to comment on the matter. It just said that the company “continues to build new resources to help people who are dealing with negative comparisons on social media or have issues with their body image.”

The case is heard by the Northern District Court of California (San Francisco).