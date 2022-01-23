Meu Timo broadcasts the final between Corinthians and Santos for the Votorantim Cup; see how to watch

After winning the Votorantim team last Friday, Corinthians’ Under-15 team returns to the field. The game marks the final of the Copa Votorantim against Santos, this Sunday, at 9:30 am, at Estádio Municipal Doménio Paolo Metidieri – click here to follow.

Timãozinho got the spot in the final after drawing 1-1 in regulation time and taking the decision to penalties. The team led by Carlos Pimenta converted the five kicks, while the opponents hit four, but stopped on goalkeeper Nicollas, who defended Gian’s attempt.

The match is unique and the field control belongs to Santos. If the decision ends in a tie in normal time, the rivals will need to go through another penalty shootout to decide the winner, that’s because the team from Baixada Santista also won the spot in the final that way, against Cruzeiro.

likely lineup

If he keeps the same team that entered the field in the semifinal, coach Carlos Pimenta should start the decision with Nicollas; João G., Lorenzo and Miguel; Ricardo, Lucas, Caraguá and Molina; Kauã, Gui Negão and Dieguinho.

Even so, the coach has substitutes Cauã, Vitinho, Ortiz, Rafa, Teixeirão, Odara, Luca, Luiz and Thiaguinho at his disposal.

how to watch

It is possible to follow the match in person, which can receive the presence of only 50% of the audience capacity in the stadium. Access is only allowed to people who present proof of vaccination with two doses or a single dose. If this is not the case, entry will be released only with the presentation of a negative test for Covid-19, of the PCR type, carried out 48 hours before the game.

The match will be broadcast by the My Helm. To follow along, just join the channel live by clicking here.

