Millionaire, Jade Picon took a R$10 piece for the reality show · TV News

Known for having a high standard of living, Jade Picon took cheap clothes to wear at BBB 22. In a conversation with Vinicius Fernandes and Eslovênia Marques, the digital influencer assumed that one of the pieces cost R$10 and was bought in Brás, a neighborhood with commerce popular in the central region of São Paulo.

Owner of a clothing brand with high prices, the blogger was questioned by the brothers this Saturday (22) about the pieces she took to the confinement. “They said that you brought the prize of R$ 1.5 million in your suitcase”, joked Slovenia.

“It’s crazy, people”, countered the businesswoman. Vyni also joined the conversation and added to the estimate: “From R$ 2.5 million”. Despite earning up to R$5 million per month in advertising, the paulistana warned that she didn’t reserve anything too extravagant for Big Brother Brasil.

The Ceará native insisted on the question and asked the sister if she has something worth R$10 in her suitcase. Jade then gave a spoiler of the documentary she made before the confinement and which will be published on her social networks. “Yes. Yes. I went to Brás to buy, make an episode of my documentary and put together a lookinho that was a challenge”, she concluded.

The sister refers to the audiovisual work she completed before entering the reality show. Despite already being a millionaire, Jade wants to take advantage of Globo’s invitation to project her image to other audiences.

“I made a very nice documentary. I’m looking at this opportunity as something for me to also be able to tell my story to the guys, for those who don’t know me”, said the current brunette, when she introduced herself to her confinement colleagues.

