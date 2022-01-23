Ministry of Health says hydroxychloroquine is safe, but vaccines are not; technical note contradicts WHO and scientists | coronavirus

A technical note published this Friday (21) by the Ministry of Health contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) and the scientific community and says that vaccines have no demonstration of safety. In fact, Covid vaccines are internationally recognized as the safest method of preventing the disease.

The same document points out that hydroxychloroquine has demonstrated safety as a health technology for Covid-19 — the drug was even discussed by the world’s largest health bodies and, since March 2021, the WHO has not officially recommended its use for treatment. or prevention of coronavirus.

1 of 2 Table found in a technical note published by the Ministry of Health this Friday (21). — Photo: Reproduction Table found in a technical note published by the Ministry of Health on Friday (21). — Photo: Reproduction

The Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health, Helio Angotti Neto, signs the report, used as a basis for rejecting the guidelines of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified Health System (Conitec) of not using medicines from the ” Covid kit” for treatment in SUS patients.

Since the beginning of Covid-19 vaccine trials, pharmaceutical companies and scientists have carried out studies of all types – including gold standard research – to confirm safety and effectiveness against Covid-19. All vaccines being applied in Brazil obtained results that proved their safety. for application and a good antibody response against the coronavirus.

In the case of hydroxychloroquine, the discussion started in 2020 and, despite the initial defense of some scientists, both the WHO and researchers in the area began not to recommend the use of the drug due to a lack of scientific evidence and, more than that, the chance of causing a serious adverse effect in patients with Covid-19.

“We already have many well-conducted, quality studies showing that hydroxychloroquine is not effective against Covid-19. In addition to studies in populations that show the effectiveness of vaccines and their safety. And to add to this, we have the numbers that show the reduction in the number of deaths with the advancement of vaccination coverage. So, it’s a lie told by the ministry itself, which ignores science”, says Letícia Sarturi, master in immunology at the University of São Paulo and PhD in biosciences and pathophysiology from the State University from Maringá.

Conitec’s guidelines, approved in May and December of last year, were not using drugs such as chloroquine, azithromycin, ivermectin and other ineffective drugs to treat the disease – both in outpatient clinics (mild cases) and in hospitals, when the patient is hospitalized.

Both were rejected by the ministry. Angotti Neto points out, among the reasons, “the uncertainty and incipience of the scientific scenario in the face of a disease that is largely unknown”.

Angotti Neto stated that the elaboration of the guidelines (see video above) “went through processes of great turmoil”, which “may have put pressure on members of Conitec”.

Neto also pointed out that the decision was taken by 7 votes in favor and six against, pointing out that it would be something atypical in the history of the council. However, the votes against were given by five government departments and the Federal Council of Medicine. According to a report by Rádio CBN, Angotti Neto asked for the resignation of Vânia Canuto, one of the assistants who voted in favor of the Conitec report that contraindicates the use of the Covid kit.

2 of 2 July 23 – President Jair Bolsonaro displays a box of chloroquine for emu at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília – Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters July 23 – President Jair Bolsonaro displays a box of chloroquine for rhea at the Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília – Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters