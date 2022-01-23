Ministry’s bet on kit-covid is “afinte”, say virologists

The Brazilian Society of Virology (SBV) condemned, in strong terms, the decision of the Ministry of Health to consider the so-called “kit-covid”, a group of medicines that are not effective in the treatment against covid-19, as treatment possibilities, as “inappropriate, unethical, and an insult”. The representative entity of virologists issued a statement this Saturday (22), hours after the federal government made public a document that considers that vaccines against covid-19 are not a treatment against the disease, having as alternatives to the already ineffective chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

“In the third year of the pandemic, a lot has been learned, and there is no longer room for frivolous and unfounded insistence, such as the insistence on therapies based on the replacement of the mentioned drugs”, states the SBV in its statement. “These conclusions, which disapprove of the use of the so-called ‘Covid Kit’ […] were definitively presented by Brazilian medical experts who formed a working group to analyze the impact of its use for the treatment of the disease.”

Brazilian virologists recall that the studies that demonstrated the ineffectiveness of the products were conducted not only in Brazil, but also by authorities in the United States and Europe – all with the same result. Therefore, the onslaught of the Department of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE) of the Ministry of Health goes against Brazilian and world scientific production.

SCTIE’s statement came in a technical note dated January 21, Friday. The secretary of the portfolio, Helio Angiotti Neto, signs the document – whose mission is to justify the refusal of another opinion, made by the National Commission for Incorporation of Technologies to SUS (Conitec). Conitec had already spoken out against the use of drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment against covid-19.

The federal government’s bet on this cocktail of medicines dates back to the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020. President Jair Bolsonaro’s encouragement of non-compliance with sanitary measures, combined with the recommendation of these medicines, underpinned much of what was the Covid CPI, which ended with the indictment of nearly 80 people in 2021.

Read the full SBV note:

When a health crisis unprecedented in the last 100 years in the history of humanity hits us all so abruptly, causing more than 5 million deaths around the globe, according to official figures, but with an unofficial toll that could exceed 20 million deaths, each and every legitimate attempt to help, treat, cure or vaccine can be considered valid, as long as it is scientifically tested and widely recognized and approved. Drugs like Chloroquine, Ivermectin, among others, emerged as legitimate options, and we all wish they had been really effective. But, unfortunately, they were not. After numerous serious and well-conducted studies, global data have indicated that treatment through repositioning these drugs not only does not affect the course of COVID19, but can put the patient’s health even more at risk.

In the third year of the pandemic, much has been learned, and there is no longer room for frivolous and unfounded insistence, such as the insistence on therapies based on the replacement of the aforementioned drugs. These conclusions, which disapprove of the use of the so-called “Covid Kit” to treat the infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID19, were definitively presented by Brazilian medical experts who formed a working group to analyze the impact of its use for the treatment of the disease in question. Internationally recognized Brazilian medical societies participated in this work, such as the Associação de Medicina Intensiva Brasileira (Amib), the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) and the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology (SBPT), among others, in addition to several renowned academics. competence and ethical conduct. The same conclusions were observed by all the most important evaluation bodies in the world, such as the American FDA and the European EMA. This time, the manifestation contrary to this conclusion, through the SCTIE is incomprehensible, inappropriate, unethical, and an insult. Only a rooted political position of obscurantism and denialism can explain such an action.

The SBV supports all manifestations contrary to the statements of the SCTIE, and joins the Brazilian Medical Societies in any action filed against this demonstration of disregard for the health of Brazilian citizens.

