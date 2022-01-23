More than 1 million people die each year from superbugs | Health

Science Photo Library super bacteria

About 1.27 million people die each year from antibiotic-resistant microbes, according to the most accurate estimate so far. The number, for 2019, points out that so-called superbugs are killing more than HIV or malaria.

The calculation that led to this result was released this week by an internal consortium of researchers coordinated by the IHME (Institute of Metrics and Evaluation in Health), linked to the US government. The same survey also indicates that the problem of drug-resistant microbes played an indirect role in another 4.9 million deaths.

The phenomenon of antimicrobial resistance has been a concern for decades, and it is a biological process of evolution. As bacteria are more exposed to drugs that kill them, those carrying genetic mutations that favor drug resistance proliferate more, and their spread makes treatment more difficult.

Historically, there are difficulties in making global estimates of the problem. As death records typically do not include information about the problem, the work of epidemiologists requires research done specifically to estimate the prevalence of superbugs. In countries with fewer resources, however, there is a large data gap on the problem, which makes global monitoring difficult.

To get around the lack of studies, a consortium of 140 scientists compiled virtually everything they produced from records in 2019. Where data was lacking, researchers used statistical techniques and projections to make estimates.

“This study presents the most comprehensive estimate of the impact of antimicrobial resistance made to date,” the scientists, led by IHME’s Christopher Murray, wrote in an article in the medical journal The Lancet.

“We estimated deaths and the impact on life expectancy caused or influenced by the antimicrobial resistance of 23 pathogens (bacteria) against 88 drug combinations in 204 countries and territories,” the scientists detail. “We obtained data from review studies, hospital systems, surveillance programs and other sources.”

For comparison, the researchers separated the countries surveyed into seven different groups. One of them brings together only the nations considered to be high-income (including the USA, Western Europe, Australia and Japan). The other countries were grouped by region into six other sets (see map above).

The estimate made it clear that the poorest areas of the world are among the most affected, especially Sub-Saharan Africa, with 3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants per year caused directly by the problem. Rich countries, however, also have a significant share of the impact.

Brazil has a different situation, depending on the type of bacteria studied. For tuberculosis, for example, less than 5% of the country’s strains are resistant to second-line treatment. But for Acinetobacter, a typical hospital infection bacterium, 70% of the samples are resistant. (Brazil collaborated on the study with scientists from USP and Santa Casa de São Paulo).

“The problem of antibiotic overuse and inappropriate use coexists with that of insufficient access, sometimes in the same area,” says Ramanan Laxminarayan, a researcher at the US Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, in a commentary article. He explains that very poor countries suffer more because they lack second-line antibiotics, used when first-line treatment fails.

“Part of the impact in sub-Saharan Africa is probably due to inadequate access to antibiotics and high levels of infections, even those with a low level of resistance,” he says. “In South Asia and Latin America, the impact is due to high resistance, even when access to drugs is good”.

Among the most problematic bacteria, several are typical of nosocomial infections. The three that killed the most due to drug resistance were Escherichia coli, which is gastrointestinal, Staphylococcus aureus, which causes respiratory and skin infections, and Klebsiella pneumoniae, which attacks the lungs.

Part of the solution to the problem, say the scientists, is the development of antibiotics, but what is essential are treatment protocols that avoid abusive use of antibiotics (including in livestock) and prevent the proliferation of superbugs in hospitals.

“Identifying strategies to reduce the impact of antimicrobial resistance should be a priority,” write Murray and colleagues. “Our analysis clearly shows that these bacteria are one of the biggest global public health problems.”