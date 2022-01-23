Most expensive bus ticket in Colatina. See the new values

Residents of Colatina will spend more on public transport in the municipality, as of January 31, 2022. The value will increase from R$ 3.45 to R$ 4.00, an increase of 55 cents. Interurban lines rose to R$5.90

The last ticket increase in Colatina took place on March 12, 2021, when the ticket went from R$3.20 to R$3.45, an increase of 25 cents.

The increase was granted according to Municipal Decree number 26.340/2022, authored by the Municipal Executive.

NOTE FROM THE NORTHWEST CONSORTIUM

The Northwest Consortium informs that, by deliberation of the Municipal Transport Council and according to Municipal Decree No.

The increase was due to the increase in system costs in the last 12 months, such as diesel oil by 50%, salaries by 9%, price of vehicles and other service inputs by 17%.

The Consortium reinforces that, despite the difficulties faced with the 39% drop in the number of passengers as a result of the pandemic, companies have guaranteed several improvements to the Colatina Urban Transport System for the well-being and safety of passengers.

Several changes have already been carried out, such as the unification of the system with a single tariff, which allows the use of gratuities in all vehicles in the system, integration of the lines at zero cost in the second tariff and the acquisition of new vehicles equipped with air conditioning and elevators for people with limited mobility, ensuring more comfort to all. With the arrival of 2022, the companies will have eight new vehicles, reaching 43% of the operating fleet of Colatina equipped with air conditioning.

In addition, there will be a technological renovation of the ticketing system and the new SI.GO application will start working at the beginning of this year, enabling online ticket purchases, which will guarantee more security to users with less money in circulation.

Another free benefit is the Cittamobi application for real-time consultation of travel schedules, including an exclusive version for the visually impaired that will receive a new update in a few days, Cittamobi Accessibility.

CHECK OUT THE NEW VALUES.

Urban lines: BRL 4.00

Intercity lines: BRL 5.90

Integration: BRL 0.00