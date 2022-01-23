Motorcycle duo execute man with 6 shots in bar – Gerais

Military Police were at the crime scene and are now working to capture the shooters (photo: Super Channel Reproduction) Two men shot a 24-year-old boy with several shots on the night of this Friday (21/1), in Caratinga. in eastern Minas. According to the Military Police, the pair arrived on a motorcycle and shot Henrique Brgido de Oliveira Santos, who was inside a bar.

At the time of the crime, which took place around 9:30 pm, there were a large number of people on Rua Deputado Dnio Moreira de Carvalho, in Bairro Santa Cruz, where the bar is located. When the military police arrived at the scene, Henrique’s body was lying in the midst of a lot of blood.

A team from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) then arrived and tried, in vain, to revive Henrique. According to Civil Police experts, the victim had six perforations in her body, caused by gunshots. After the forensic work, the body was taken to the Medical-Legal Institute (IML).

The Civil Police is investigating the motive and authorship of the crime. So far, it is known that, last weekend, Henrique got involved in a confusion with a person at a funk party, in Morro da Antena, in Caratinga. The police also found that on that day, he would have aimed the revolver at the person named as a suspect in his murder.