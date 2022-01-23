Motorcycle duo execute man with 6 shots in bar – Gerais

Two men shot a 24-year-old boy with several shots on the night of this Friday (21/1), in Caratinga. in eastern Minas. According to the Military Police, the pair arrived on a motorcycle and shot Henrique Brgido de Oliveira Santos, who was inside a bar.
According to Civil Police experts, the victim had six perforations in her body, caused by gunshots. After the forensic work, the body was taken to the Medical-Legal Institute (IML).
The Civil Police is investigating the motive and authorship of the crime. So far, it is known that, last weekend, Henrique got involved in a confusion with a person at a funk party, in Morro da Antena, in Caratinga. The police also found that on that day, he would have aimed the revolver at the person named as a suspect in his murder.