Mysterious space object ‘Oumuamua could be targeted by NGO mission

Since its discovery in July 2017, the interstellar object ‘Oumuamua has caused confusion in the scientific community: to this day, we have been able to determine that it came from outside the solar system. But we still don’t know exactly “what” it is.

A suggestion made by the British NGO Initiative for Interstellar Studies (IIS) wants to change that: basically, it would like to conduct a “game of tag” where we will launch a spacecraft from Earth that, after several impulse paths, would reach ‘Oumuamua in about 26 years.

The idea is scientifically sound: in more technical terms, the idea aims to use an already known method of planetary acceleration, commonly used by various space agencies. In summary: the spacecraft would make two passes through Earth’s orbit, using our rotation as a thrust towards Venus, where it would conduct the same process to reach Jupiter, where it would execute the maneuver one last time, towards ‘Oumuamua.

This is all in order to gather more information about the strange object, which, according to several theories, was once considered an aggregate of cosmic dust (think of the dust that gathers at the feet of a table – only on a cosmic scale), an iceberg of hydrogen, a nitrogen iceberg, an alien solar sail and, more recently, a fragment of a planet impacted by immense gravitational force. There were even those who called it “a piece of some exo-Pluto”, suggesting that some dwarf planet similar to Pluto had torn apart outside here.

The problem: any of these theories – or none of them – can only be proven through direct observation. And the best way to do that is to send a probe or some other type of spacecraft to ‘Oumuamua, to collect samples or conduct observations using different imaging instruments.

“We now know that such a mission is feasible, at least in principle,” said Adam Hibberd, a software developer who conducted simulations of such a mission. “The possible scientific payoff would be tremendous and could fundamentally alter our understanding of our place in the universe.”

IIS has issued a paper of scientific considerations about the possibility of such a mission. The material was published in Research Gate in pre-assessment status.

