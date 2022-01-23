Natalia kisses a lot at the first house party

After DJ Alok said goodbye to the BBB 22 house, the brothers hit the dance floor to the sound of funks and made up for the delay in every way: lots of dancing, lots of food, drinks and kisses on the mouth. There were also some attempts, but Bárbara ran away from the caresses.

The first kiss of the night happened between Natalia, the nail designer from Minas Gerais and the actress and singer Maria, Verena from the novel Amor de Mãe. It was a peck, but it inaugurated an era of making out among the participants who will keep each other company for the next three months.

The second peck was also between Natalia and Rodrigo. The brother still tried to approach Barbarian, but, committed, she didn’t want anything. There was a second attempt that bothered the sister: “I love you, but you’re a disappointment. You know I like you, it’s our last party. You promised we’d crawl out of here.”

Pedro Scooby also tried to join the couple Jade Picon and Paulo André. He did not dismiss or accept, but the influencer said he does not want to get involved because he has to live with the person for the next few months. This can get in the way of the game and she doesn’t want to show off too much.

