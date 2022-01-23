Natália takes a succession of falls at the BBB party; watch | It’s on the Net

Natália takes a succession of falls at the BBB partyReproduction / TV Globo

Published 01/23/2022 00:52 | Updated 01/23/2022 00:56

Model Natália Deodato, a participant in the ‘BBB 22’, stood out at the beginning of the first party of the edition not only for her animation but also for the succession of falls she suffered. The first fall occurred during DJ Alok’s presentation, right at the beginning of the ballad. She also starred in the first ‘selinhos’ of the edition: first, with actress Maria and then with business administrator Rodrigo.

Watch the videos and check out the reaction on Twitter:

