Natália takes a succession of falls at the BBB party; watch | It’s on the Net

Natália takes a succession of falls at the BBB partyReproduction / TV Globo

Published 01/23/2022 00:52 | Updated 01/23/2022 00:56

Model Natália Deodato, a participant in the ‘BBB 22’, stood out at the beginning of the first party of the edition not only for her animation but also for the succession of falls she suffered. The first fall occurred during DJ Alok’s presentation, right at the beginning of the ballad. She also starred in the first ‘selinhos’ of the edition: first, with actress Maria and then with business administrator Rodrigo.

Watch the videos and check out the reaction on Twitter:

this was natália’s first fall inside the bbb the second will be even better when she is eliminated pic.twitter.com/qYoCfPW7Rd — lucas #BBB22 (@Iucascomenta) January 23, 2022

THE FALL OF NATÁLIA TRYING TO GET UP KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/W6XaUqqSky — nico on #BBB22 (@niconatv) January 23, 2022