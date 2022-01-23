Contrary to what many people imagined, Round 6 was not the biggest hit of 2021 on Netflix. The series with Tom Ellis proved to be a huge hit in 2021: Lucifer far surpassed the audience of Round 6. Altogether, there were 18.3 billion minutes watched in 2021 alone, according to Nielsen data.

Netflix’s Biggest Hit of 2021 Wasn’t Round 6, and It’s Surprising!

In second place was Round 6, with 16.4 billion. Unbelievably, the Korean series was not the biggest hit of the year, contrary to what Netflix previously said.

This is because the streaming giant only considered data from the final season of Lucifer, which premiered in 2021 and not the 83 episodes that came before it.

It should be noted that Round 6 (Squid Game) has only nine episodes, so it’s not exactly a very fair competition between the two series, as Lucifer has 93 in all.

About Round 6 Series (Squid Game)

In the Korean series Round 6, 456 players are invited to a survival reality show called Squid Game, where only one of the participants wins the jackpot of 45.6 billion Wons (South Korean currency). This amount is the equivalent of about 40 million dollars, and more than 200 million reais.

In this journey in search of the prize, there is a lot of cheating, betrayal, ambition, and everything that people in debt and in despair are capable of doing to win the prize money.

Round 6 (Squid Game) is available on Netflix.

