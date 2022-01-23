New evidence may confirm suspect, says website

Those responsible for the investigation of the Madeleine McCann case say they believe that new evidence delivered in recent days can confirm the suspicion against a German accused of being responsible for the disappearance of the child in 2007 in Portugal. The information was published by The Sun website.

According to the British newspaper, a team working on a documentary about Madeleine delivered new evidence to investigators.

The group would have information that shows that the German Christian Brueckner, the main suspect in the case, was near Praia da Luz, in Algarve (Portugal), the day the child disappeared from his room.

Brueckner is 44 years old and is being held in a maximum security penitentiary in Oldenburg, Germany, where he is serving time for drug trafficking. Despite being the main suspect, he has not yet been charged with any crime related to Madeleine’s disappearance.

The man, according to German authorities, has other convictions for sexual abuse of children and the rape of a 72-year-old woman. He is also investigated for at least five sex crimes and the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

remember the case

Madeleine disappeared while on vacation with her parents and siblings in Praia da Luz. The family traveled with a group of friends to the Ocean Club resort where they stayed.

Kate and Gerry, her parents, were having dinner at the restaurant inside the resort when Madeleine was taken from the apartment, where she was sleeping, on the night of May 3, 2007. She and her siblings were alone in the room.

The search for Maddie, as her parents affectionately call her, caused a stir in Portugal and the world.