Next Need For Speed ​​game will arrive between September and October 2022

When it’s about Need for Speed, the community’s clamor is for the franchise to return to having games like the Underground series, or even a remake. The franchise hasn’t shined in a while and we’re heading into year three without a new franchise game. According to the insider Tom Hendersonthe wait should not be that long, since a new title should arrive between September and October this year.

Herderson is known for leaking information from EA games such as Battlefield 2042 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is supposed to get a sequel this year. The leaker says that the new Need for Speed ​​is being developed by Criterion Games and no longer by Ghost Games, which was responsible for the last games in the franchise, something that EA itself had already confirmed last year.

Henderson further says that development “had to be paused in the summer of 2021 as Criterion Games needed to help with the development of Battlefield 2042”. In March of last year, EA’s head of studios Laura Miele said that Criterion Games was being directed to assist DICE because “the team was a little fatigued” as “it’s hard to make games from home”.



The last game released in the franchise was Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remaster. The original title is considered one of the best, but the remaster didn’t draw much attention. The last two great titles were Need for Speed ​​Heat and Need for Speed ​​Payback, two titles that even pleased, but were just okay games.

Along with Ubisoft’s The Crew series and Forza Horizon, Need for Speed ​​makes up the current trio of AAA arcade racing games. Another racing franchise expected to be resurrected this year is Test Drive Unlimited with the title Solar Crown, set to be released on September 22nd. The last Atari racing title in the Test Drive Unlimited series came out in 2011.

Forza Horizon 5 is all the rage in arcade racing games, although The Crew 2 still continues to receive new content and has active players. Perhaps Criterion Games and EA are looking at the game-as-a-service model and the next Need for Speed ​​could arrive with that proposal in mind, receiving new content for a few years and building player loyalty.

