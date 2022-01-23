Ngannou ‘forgets’ heavy hand, beats Gane in the grapple fight, keeps his belt and continues to wait for Jon Jones

Cameroonian and Frenchman held unification dispute this Saturday in Anaheim

In the main fight UFC 270, this Saturday, in Anaheim, Francis Ngannou defeated Cyril Gane in the fight for the unification of the heavyweight belt by unanimous decision of the judges.

The Cameroonian remains champion of the category and gives the French rival his first defeat in 11 fights in professional MMA.

Ngannou entered the Octagon in his last fight of his current UFC contract. The Cameroonian said he would not renew for a scholarship at current rates, where he earns about $500,000 per fight. Recently, he has even “flirted” in a boxing match with Tyson Fury.

However, by the “champion clause”, he will have his contract renewed with the UFC now for at least another year or three fights.

The Cameroonian wasn’t aggressive as usual and was easy prey for Gane, who dominated the fight in the first two rounds.

However, curiously Ngannou “came out of the box” and surprised everyone by taking the fight to the ground in three straight rounds and turning the fight abusing his jiu-jitsu, until then practically unknown.

Before this Saturday, in 13 fights in the UFC, Ngannou had only three takedown attempts against his rivals in the Ultimate.

Now, Ngannou once again follows the wait of Jon Jones, who hasn’t fought in two years and is waiting for a chance at heavyweight.

See below for all the results from UFC 270:

Main Card

Heavyweight belt: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane

Flyweight belt: Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision

Welterweight: Michel Pereira defeated André Fialho by unanimous decision

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov defeated Cody Stamann by submission in R1

Welterweight: Michael Morales defeated Trevin Giles by knockout in R1

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Victor Henry defeated Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena defeated Pete Rodriguez by knockout in R1

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely defeated Saimon Oliveira by unanimous decision

Lightweight: Matt Frevola defeated Genaro Valdez by knockout in R1

Strawweight: Vanessa Demopoulos defeated Silvana Gomez Juarez by submission in R1

Women’s flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Kay Hansen by unanimous decision