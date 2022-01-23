Nightclub fire leaves dead in Cameroon | World

A fire at a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday (23) left at least 16 dead and several injured in the city of Yaoundé, capital of Cameroon, according to the France-Presse news agency.
The tragedy occurred in the main hall of Liv’s Night Club, located in the Bastos neighborhood, which houses luxurious homes and embassies.
According to the Communications Ministry, the fire was caused by fireworks, which burned through the roof and then caused two explosions. The fire reportedly started around 3 am local time (11 pm on Saturday, Brasília time).
Fire at nightclub leaves dead in Cameroon — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
It is not yet known exactly how many people were there. But, according to the agency, 100 people were gathered at the end of the morning in the morgue of the military hospital in Ekounou.
Also according to AFP, fires are not uncommon in nightclubs in Cameroon, but the number of victims of this tragedy “is the highest in recent years”.
Trial of the 4 defendants accused of the Kiss nightclub fire takes place in Porto Alegre — Photo: Evandro Leal/Enquadrar/Estadão Content
The fire was similar to what occurred at the Kiss nightclub, in Santa Maria, in the Central Region of Rio Grande do Sul, when 242 people were killed on January 27, 2013. At the time, the fire was also caused by fireworks used by the band that performed at the venue.
Most of the victims were young students between the ages of 17 and 30, residents of the university town.
The trial of the case was only concluded in December of last year. After 10 days of trial and nearly nine years of waiting, the Jury Court of the Foro Central de Porto Alegre sentenced the four defendants accused of the Kiss nightclub fire: Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, Mauro Londero Hoffmann, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão.
Most of the victims were young students between the ages of 17 and 30, residents of the university town.