Noca is suspicious of the attitude of the new employee

In the next chapters of the novel A Place in the Sun, which airs at 9pm on TV Globo, noca (Marieta Severo) begins to distrust his new employee Thaiane (Georgina Castro) after catching an unusual and suspicious attitude.

Without thinking twice, the daughter of Jerome (Thelmo Fernandes) enters the elderly woman’s life without mentioning the degree of kinship between them. In this way, she lies when she says that she was born in Espírito Santo and starts working at the veteran’s restaurant.

In her first days of work, the girl does not generate any distrust in Noca. However, the cook catches Thaiane receiving a call from her hometown and becomes suspicious. “Uh, but… This is the area code for Confins. High End. Are you by any chance from there?“, asks Noca, desperate. “High End? I am from Vitória, Espírito Santo. I’ve never heard of this city, it must be a mistake“, Thaiane replies without blinking. “Even if it is, isn’t it better to answer?“, replies the veteran. “If it’s for me, which I find difficult, the person will leave a message. But where is Confins do Alto? Have you been there?“, asks Jerônimo’s daughter. “I went once. To accompany an acquaintance“, replies the cook, hiding her past. “And still, do you remember the area code?“, asks the girl, who puts Noca in a real tight spot. The veteran then replies that she has a good memory for numbers and prefers to end the conversation, before it all ends badly.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel created and written by Lícia Manzo with artistic direction by Maurício Farias. The work is written with Leonardo Moreira and Rodrigo Castilho, in collaboration with Carla Madeira, Cecília Giannetti, Dora Castellar and Marta Goés. The general direction is by André Câmara and direction by Vicente Barcellos, Clara Kutner, João Gomez, Pedro Freire and Maria Clara Abreu.