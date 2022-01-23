OnePlus 10R gets launch forecast with Dimensity 9000 chipset

The OnePlus 10R will be the Chinese manufacturer’s next major launch in the high-end smartphone market. According to the folks at AndroidCentral, the device is already being developed and the announcement is expected to take place in the second quarter of this year.

People working on the OnePlus development team say the device should out of the box with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. The chipset should work together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in the most basic variant.

The OnePlus 10R is being designed to be cheaper than the 10 Pro. Therefore, using a MediaTek processor already helps to reduce costs for the end consumer, especially in markets like India.

Despite being a completely new device, the 10R should keep the design line of its big brother.