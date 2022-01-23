Palmeiras base coordinator doesn’t hold back and fills Endrick with praise: “Phenomenon of nature”

Forward is one of the biggest highlights of Copinha and, at just 15 years old, he already has projections of joining Verdão’s professional squad this season

This Saturday (22), Palmeiras and São Paulo are vying for a spot in the cup, in which Santos is already classified, after beating América-MG last Friday (21), 3-0. In this weekend’s decisive match, Verdão wants to get ahead, especially with the great focus on team’s individual talents.

The most talked about of them is the attacker endrick. With just 15 years old, the youngster has surprised Brazil – and even the world – with great achievements, early in the competition. The player has five goals in five games in the tournament, including masterpieces like the one scored by bicycle, from outside the area, against Oeste, in the 5-2 victory, in the previous phase.

And the striker’s talent is indisputable at Palmeiras. The base coordinator of Verdão, João Paulo Sampaio, surrendered to the quality of Endrick and described him as a “phenomenon of nature”, in an interview with UOL.

“Endrick is a combination of talent and physical ability. That’s not given, it’s his. He is a phenomenon of nature and it is impossible to stop phenomena of nature. If he’s going to support it, it’s up to him”, detailed the Palmeiras youth coordinator.

Palmeiras, with Endrick and company, reach the Copinha semifinals with an impressive campaign. There have been seven wins and one draw in the eight matches played so far, with 24 goals scored and 5 goals conceded. In the knockout stage, there are four victories in four games, including thrashing against Mauá and Oeste.

Packed, Verdão wants its first title in Copinha in all history. On two other occasions, Alviverde was beaten in the finals: in 1970, against Corinthians, they lost 4-2; and in 2003, on penalties, against Santo André.