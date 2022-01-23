Palmeiras beats São Paulo in Choque-Rei by Copinha marked by invasion of fans at the end and goes to the final

With a goal from Giovani, Palmeiras got the better of São Paulo at Arena Barueri and is in the Copinha decision in 2022. The match had fans invading the field in stoppage time

THE palm trees is in the decision of Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup of 2022! This Saturday (22), in Choque-Rei played at Arena Barueri, the alviverde won the São Paulo 1-0 in the semifinals and is back in a competition final after 19 years.

The only goal of the game was scored by the number 7 of Palmeiras Giovani, still in the first minutes of the initial stage.

Now, Palmeiras disputes a new classic in the final of the competition, against saints, on January 25th, the anniversary of the City of São Paulo.

Palmeiras’ top scorer so far in the competition, with 5 goals, the sensation endrick started the semifinal on the bench.

As soon as the ball rolled, the first half was busy at Arena Barueri. Palmeiras started superior, suffocating the defense of the Tricolor and, after 4 minutes, opened the scoring.

After Pablo’s blunder, Giovani stole the ball at the entrance of the area, advanced and hit the goal, to make it 1-0 in the classic for Copinha.

São Paulo grew in the game after 10 minutes. Caio gave a pass to Vitinho, who entered the back of the defense and hit the exit of goalkeeper Mateus. The ball hit the post and went out.

At 14 minutes, it was the turn of the goalkeeper alviverde to shine. Maioli kicked hard inside the area, but Mateus was attentive and made a good save.

The second half was totally dominated by São Paulo, which practically did not leave the attack in the final 45 minutes. In stoppage time, in the 48th minute, the Tricolor hit the ball on the post again.

Palmeiras, in turn, knew how to manage their advantage, remained in the defensive game and came out with the victory.

In the final minutes, the semifinal had regrettable scenes. Some São Paulo fans – the only crowd present at the Barueri Arena – invaded the field and went towards the Palmeiras players. Even a knife was seized in the field. The game was stopped for a few minutes and then resumed.

Endrick only came on in the second half, and for the first time in this Cup, he spent a blank match, without scoring a single goal.

In the end, Palmeiras coach Paulo Victor Gomes got the better of rookie Alex, commander of São Paulo’s under-20 squad.

At the final!

Undefeated in the competition, now with 7 wins and 1 draw, Palmeiras will play for the first time in 19 years in the Copinha final. The last time was in 2003, when he was vice for the Saint Andrew. In 1970, the alviverde also finished with the runner-up, this time for the Corinthians.

Palmeiras will now have one more chance to win the long-awaited title, which has not yet entered the club’s gallery of achievements at the base.

São Paulo, on the other hand, is four-time champion of Copinha and hasn’t won the competition since 2019. In all, the club has 11 finals in its history.

The guy: Giovanni

Especially in the first half, the number 7 of Palmeiras had a good performance. He was responsible for scoring the only goal of the match, his 3rd in Copinha, and took his team to the final.