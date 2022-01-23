Palmeiras player finds knife on the lawn after São Paulo fans invade the lawn at Copinha; watch the video of the confusion | junior soccer sp cup

The Copinha semifinal between São Paulo and Palmeiras, won by Verdão this Saturday, at Arena Barueri, ended with a regrettable scene in stoppage time. Tricolor fans invaded the pitch and tried to attack Verdão players.

To make matters worse, soon after, a Palmeiras player found a knife lying in the penalty area, where the confusion occurred, and handed it to the referee. See the video above, starting at 36 seconds.

1 of 5 Referee carries the knife found on the field at Arena Barueri — Photo: Reproduction Referee carries the knife found on the field at Arena Barueri – Photo: Reproduction

Faced with the confusion, which left the game paralyzed for six minutes, the Palmeiras players even asked for the confrontation to be ended. The referee, however, decided to restart the confrontation for the dispute of two more minutes.

– We have no control over this type of situation. We were upset, we tried to control the athletes and do what we could – summarized Paulo Victor Gomes, coach of Palmeiras.

– I just talked about education, the teams played a good game, each one in its strategy, Palmeiras ended up winning. It is important for those on the field to set good examples for the outside to absorb good things. From outside the field, we don’t control – added Alex, São Paulo’s commander.

According to reporter André Hernan, participating in Troca de Passes, Palmeiras players saw one of the two fans who invaded the lawn with a knife, later thrown to the ground.

Exchange of Passes discusses invasion of fans in the Copinha semifinal between São Paulo x Palmeiras

The named fan is being detained for investigation at Jecrim (Special Criminal Court), at Arena Barueri, to provide clarification. There were three invaders and, in addition to the knife, a piece of chair was thrown into the field. (see photo below).

3 of 5 The knife found by Palmeiras players on the Arena Barueri lawn — Photo: José Edgar de Matos The knife found by Palmeiras players on the Arena Barueri lawn — Photo: José Edgar de Matos

Lucas Freitas, a Palmeiras defender who was confronted by a São Paulo fan, testified at Arena Barueri, as did left-back Ian, who found the knife on the lawn. Then, both returned to the hotel where the cast of Verdão is concentrated.

São Paulo, in a statement, said it “strongly repudiates any act of violence and hopes that the culprits are held accountable by the police.”

André Hernan brings information about the knife incident in the match between Palmeiras and São Paulo at Copinha

Watch the best moments of the semi: