Palmeiras returns to the Copinha final after 19 years in search of an unprecedented title; decision must be in the arena | palm trees

Palmeiras will face Santos next Tuesday, in the final of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Verdão had not reached the final of the tournament for 19 years.

The Paulista Federation has not yet confirmed the time or place of the game, but the trend is for the confrontation to take place at Allianz Parque. According to the regulation, the classics will have orders defined by the best campaign; in this case, that of Verdão.

Still without a Copinha title, Palmeiras reached their third decision by beating São Paulo this Saturday, in Barueri. The last trip to the final was in 2003, when Vagner Love’s generation lost to Santo André. The first was in 1970.

Palmeiras players celebrate the goal against São Paulo

The team led by Paulo Victor Gomes has yet to lose in the tournament: seven wins and one draw, with 25 goals scored and five conceded. It is the first time that Verdão has achieved seven triumphs in a single edition in Copinha.

With a cast already with experience in the professional team, Palmeiras has the chance to conquer the competition that is lacking in this moment of alviverde success in the basic categories.

The expectation for the first cup of the São Paulo Cup, however, is not seen as an extra pressure by coach Paulo Victor Gomes.

– I don’t like to talk about pressure, this is a privilege of someone who works at a high level. We will continue doing the same, naturally, calmly and respecting the opponent to, deservedly, win the title – he said.

Endrick, at 15 years of age, is Palmeiras’ top scorer in the competition with five goals, but in the semifinal he was on the bench. Vitinho, Gabriel Silva and Giovani, all starters in Choque-Rei, come close behind on the list, with three goals each.