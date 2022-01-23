Palmeiras visit Novorizontino in the first match of Abel’s team in 2022

2022 starts in earnest for the palm trees this Sunday. The team led by Abel Ferreira visits Novorizontino, at 4 pm, at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in a match valid for the fifth round of the Paulista Championship.

The game was brought forward due to Verdão’s participation in the Club World Cup, to be held in February, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

The last time Palmeiras didn’t fall in the same group as Novorizontino was in 2015. Since then, the teams have gotten used to splitting the draw and even facing each other in the quarterfinals.

All Verdão reinforcements so far are registered in the Paulista Championship. Thus, Abel can now use Marcelo Lomba, Murilo, Jailson, Atuesta and Rafael Navarro.

During the pre-season, Palmeiras played five training games. Abel rotated the group a lot and used several teams, but it is possible to identify some patterns and imagine a possible team for the debut in the competition.

Last season, Palmeiras reached the final of Paulista and was defeated by São Paulo. The last title of Palestra in the state was in 2020, when they beat Corinthians in the big decision.

The tendency is for Novorizontino to maintain the base of the team that won access to the Brazilian Championship Series B, under the command of coach Léo Condé.

DATASHEET

NOVORIZONTINO X PALMEIRAS

Place: Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in Novorizonte (SP)

Date: January 23, 2022, Sunday

Time: 4pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira

Assistants: Anderson by José Moraes Coelho and Miguel Catâneo Ribeiro

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois

NOVORIZONTAL: Giovanni; Felipe Rodrigues, Bruno Aguiar, Edson Silva and Guilherme Lazaroni; João Pedro, Willean Lepo (Anderson Rosa) and Marcinho; Danielzinho, Douglas Baggio and Michel Douglas

Coach: Leo Condé

PALM TREES: Weverton; Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Mayke, Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Rony and Dudu

Coach: Abel Ferreira

