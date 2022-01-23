Pandemic helped new Brazilian Netflix series

Giovanna Lancellotti stars in Netflix’s new Brazilian series, Temporada de Verão, alongside Jorge López, from Elite. She told about how the pandemic affected the filming of the work.

In the series, the Brazilian plays Catarina, while López plays Diego. The series is a teen drama and focuses on interpersonal relationships.

According to Lancellotti, the pandemic ended up bringing the cast closer, given that they had to be isolated outside the set.

“For me it was also very good. In a normal filming process, you go there, shoot 12:00 and, by the time you get back home, you go out to dinner with your boyfriend, you go out with your friends, you will meet another friend of yours, talk about other subjects and , the next day, you will record again and go on with your normal life”, said the actress (via Metrópoles).

“In this project, there was no normal life, so we leave the house from work, from work to home and just us. Everyone was in a new place, in another apartment, in another city, so there were mini-questions that brought us closer together. We always met and stayed with each other even when we were off. So, we created a very fast intimacy”, continued Lancellotti.

More about Summer Season

Summer Season follows the story of a group of young people who start working at a luxury resort, where they spend their summer vacations and experience many adventures.

The Netflix production focuses on the story of the fearless Catarina, the smart and fun Yasmin, the dreamer Diego and Miguel, one of the hotel’s veterans.

“In this lush place, young staff members will make discoveries about the world and about themselves. And, if they were unknown before, they will soon become a real family”, states the official synopsis of the series.

The cast of Temporada de Verão is led by Giovanna Lancellotti as Catarina. You probably know the actress from her performances in several soap operas on Rede Globo, such as Insensato Coração, Gabriela and Segundo Sol.

Summer Season is now available on Netflix.